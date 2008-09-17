设为首页
ENGLISH NEWS
·
15th Anniversary of Daxie Development Zone
[11月04日 09:23]
·
Holiday School Improved in Beilun
[11月04日 09:23]
·
Wanhau Industrial Park Launched
[11月04日 09:23]
·
Forum of Building Energy Saving Promotion Held
[11月03日 09:27]
·
Qingfeng Bridge to Open Next Month
[11月03日 09:27]
·
1st Ningbo Web Culture Festival to open tomorrow
[10月17日 10:29]
·
Art Works Exhibition in Ningbo Art Gallery
[10月16日 17:00]
·
Foundation for Meishan Bridge to Be Completed by Dec.
[10月16日 10:42]
·
39 companies of Ningbo to be sample surveyed
[10月15日 09:44]
·
The Broadway musical AIDA will be on in Ningbo
[10月14日 11:56]
·
5th World Women's Boxing Championship to be held in Ningbo
[10月13日 11:14]
·
Culture & Tourism Festival of the Bund in Ningbo opens
[10月11日 11:24]
·
Thailand Gourmet Festival opens in Ningbo
[10月10日 16:28]
·
New English channel of China Ningbo net turns up
[10月21日 17:26]
·
Yuyao Bayberries Exported to Europe
[10月08日 13:44]
·
Direct Entry of 300,000 Tonage Ship into Ningbo-Zhoushan Port
[10月08日 13:45]
·
Ningbo's First Non-government Museum Opens for Free
[10月08日 13:46]
·
Yuyao: China Hardware Production Base
[10月08日 13:46]
·
Ningbo Maintains its Title "Capital of Stationery of China"
[10月07日 09:28]
·
Consumer confidence in dairy products regained
[10月07日 09:29]
·
No Melamine Detected in Recently Produced Liquid Milk
[10月07日 08:40]
·
Dance Drama Xishi to Show in Ningbo
[10月07日 08:36]
·
Dongqian Lake Tourist Service Center Established
[10月07日 08:27]
·
Sino-Italian Love Festival Held in Verona
[10月06日 08:17]
·
4th Inte'l Vocal Music Competition to Be Held in Ningbo
[10月06日 08:18]
·
Private Enterprises Enlarge Employment
[10月02日 21:44]
·
HAILUN Becomes a Demo Base of Cultural Industry
[10月02日 21:44]
·
Owners of small-sized cars can choose car number by themselves
[10月02日 21:46]
·
Beilun Port Carnival Month Opens
[10月02日 21:47]
·
Overnight Bus Line 202 Opens
[10月02日 21:48]
·
Citizens visit dairy companies
[10月02日 21:48]
·
NB-HK Economic Forum Opens
[10月02日 21:49]
·
Emergency Response to Toxic Milk Powder Scandal
[10月02日 21:50]
·
Int'l Industrial Design Expo Held
[10月02日 21:51]
·
First Energy-saving Building in Ningbo
[09月28日 18:51]
·
Benchmark loan interest rate comes down by 0.27 points
[09月28日 18:52]
·
International Household Art Festival Held
[09月27日 14:49]
·
German Students Staying with Chinese Families
[09月27日 14:23]
·
Melamine not found in Ningbo Milk
[09月26日 15:50]
·
Small and Medium-sized Enterprises Paticipating 5th CISMEF
[09月26日 15:51]
·
4th Int’l Electronic Products &Household Appliances Fair
[09月25日 16:28]
·
Emergency meeting on tainted baby milk
[09月24日 15:39]
·
Toxic Milk Powder-Affected Babies Well Treated
[09月23日 16:43]
·
11th China Fishing Festival Initiated
[09月23日 16:44]
·
6 Professional Websites Established in Hi-tech Zone
[09月21日 15:06]
·
Dongfuyuan Restaurant Reopen at Gulou
[09月21日 15:09]
·
China Ningbo Talent and Industrial Design Week Opens
[09月20日 12:11]
·
Ningbo Plans to Build Hangzhou Bay Railway
[09月20日 12:13]
·
2nd All-night Bus Line Opens on 22nd
[09月20日 12:06]
·
Yinzhou to Be a Regular Place for China-Russia Chess Dual Meet
[09月19日 13:15]
·
Hong Kong Jewelry Festival to Open Next Week
[09月19日 13:06]
·
Ningbo 2008 Farmer's Cultural Festival
[09月18日 14:15]
·
China Ningbo 2008 Wedding Culture Festival to Open
[09月18日 14:12]
·
Jordan Expects More Investment from China
[09月17日 12:54]
·
Sailing Ceremony in Fishing Festival
[09月17日 12:55]
·
Trading to Taiwan this Year Reaches 6 Billion
[09月17日 11:00]
·
4th China Ocean Forum Held in Xiangshan
[09月17日 09:22]
·
Japan Jianzhen Memorial Delegation Visits Ningbo
[09月16日 08:11]
·
The 4th Ningbo (Huakang) Furniture Festival to Open
[09月16日 08:07]
·
Rolls-Royce to Open a Branch Shop in Ningbo
[09月15日 15:46]
歼-15研制现场总指挥罗阳去世
实拍：歼-15在辽宁舰上顺利起降全过程
·
贵州响水煤矿再发现2名遇难矿工 已22人死亡
·
[贵州盘县响水煤矿矿难每名遇难人员赔偿103.6万元]
·
歼-15研制现场总指挥罗阳在工作岗位上发病殉职
·
报告预测明年CPI涨幅反弹至4.1% 经济重返9时代
·
人民日报求证称："吃猪肉等于自杀"是危言耸听
·
吴英近亿房产被以3千万贱卖案重审不影响其刑期
·
研究生网上营救被劳教母亲：让她像人一样活着
·
国企违规建高尔夫球场 局长表示领导定的没办法
·
朝鲜前总参谋长李英浩被定为反革命分子
·
[搞军阀主义 拉帮结派 夫人涉嫌毒品交易
·
离职曾爆发枪战]
·
埃及总统府宣布新宪法声明是临时措施
·
[穆兄会办公室遭袭 致1死60伤
·
总统"夺权"令埃及再陷混战]
·
印度反制中国新护照 审批时印上“印度版”地图
·
泰国数万人抗议"傀儡政府" 英拉遭不信任案拷问
·
酒鬼酒称锁定塑化剂疑凶 问题出在包装线
·
[初步认定塑化剂三大来源]
·
[再道歉但至今不提召回]
·
80后大学毕业生书写创业神话 6人公司月入百万
·
80后婚礼成本飙升引热议 网友称要了父母半条命
·
媒体调查京城多家药店 两种药5家店卖出16种价
·
鄂尔多斯大量豪车遭卖 曾是全国路虎车最多地方
·
中国女游客在美1次买够5年用品 用集装箱运回
·
青岛毕业生平均月入2690元 本科生为2490元
·
肯德基速成鸡供应商山西粟海集团坚称产品合规
·
银监会官员建言银行晚下班 民众可下班后办业务